The beef between Anthony Bourdain and President Donald Trump, explained

Donald Trump during Launch of Trump Steaks at The Sharper Image at The Sharper Image in New York City, New York, United States, May 8, 2007 FILE PHOTO -- Donald Trump during Launch of Trump Steaks at The Sharper Image at The Sharper Image in New York City, New York, United States, May 8, 2007 He once shared a meal with former President Barack Obama in Vietnam, but chef and television star Anthony Bourdain said, without citing politics, that he can't see himself sharing a meal with President Donald Trump . "I can't see the point, he only talks about himself and he's only interested in himself," Bourdain revealed to the New York Daily News.

