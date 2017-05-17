Several roads in Clarendon impassable
CLARENDON, Jamaica - The police are advising motorists to avoid the following roadways in Clarendon as they have been rendered impassable due to flooding resulting from heavy rains: *Ballards River main road *Pennants main road *Green River main road *Ettrick Hall *Commissary main road *19 Miles main road The police also advised that Bombay in Manchester is also rendered impassable due to landslides and flooding. Clarendon and Manchester were among 10 parishes where a Flash Flood Warning was earlier issued by the Meteorological Service.
