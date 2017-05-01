Recent patents issued in New Hampshire

Recent patents issued in New Hampshire

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

Manchester, has been assigned a patent developed by three co-inventors for "methods and systems for monitoring network routing." The co-inventors are Andrew T. Ogielski, Etna; James H. Cowie, Deering; and Alin Popescu, Hanover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm... 7 hr fingers mcgurke 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 27 USS LIBERTY 121,928
Sex women age 18 +44 7827 925226 (Feb '15) Apr 25 Frank 10
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) Apr 24 Betty Pridgen 120
Loan Apr 21 Kathy 1
loan required tonight 2015 topix.net (Jan '15) Apr 14 Deborah0720 35
[email protected] I am in need of loan... (Jun '15) Apr 11 Jeremy 10
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,840 • Total comments across all topics: 280,708,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC