Portsmouth official commissioning site of USS Manchester
The USS Manchester, the second one in the U.S. Navy to be named after Manchester, New Hampshire, is going to be commissioned in Portsmouth in early 2018. New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen announced the commissioning site on Friday at Manchester-based Granite State Manufacturing , which built critical systems and components for the ship.
