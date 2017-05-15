Police: Off-duty officer accused in h...

Police: Off-duty officer accused in hit-and-run accident

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, say an officer who was off duty is accused in a hit-and-run accident that injured a pedestrian. Police said 31-year-old Officer Steven Cornacchia, of Manchester, a four-year member of the department, turned himself in Tuesday on an arrest warrant alleging he left the scene of the accident without telling authorities early Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need an urgent loan asap (Sep '14) 20 hr Rex Lenders And ... 11
Manchester N.H Sun Renee 1
Loan needed urgently (May '14) May 12 rick campbell 89
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) May 11 Richard Widmark 121,925
News Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 2
Sex women age 18 +44 7827 925226 (Feb '15) Apr 25 Frank 10
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) Apr 24 Betty Pridgen 120
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,937 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC