Police: Off-duty officer accused in hit-and-run accident
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, say an officer who was off duty is accused in a hit-and-run accident that injured a pedestrian. Police said 31-year-old Officer Steven Cornacchia, of Manchester, a four-year member of the department, turned himself in Tuesday on an arrest warrant alleging he left the scene of the accident without telling authorities early Sunday.
