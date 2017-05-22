Police: Nashua woman charged after balking at cab fare, being dropped off at police headquarters
A Nashua woman was arrested at the police station Saturday night after telling a cab driver she wasn't going to pay for the ride she had requested to the Gate City, then yelling at police offers when the cab driver drove her to police headquarters instead, according to a release.
