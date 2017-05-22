Police: Nashua woman charged after ba...

Police: Nashua woman charged after balking at cab fare, being dropped off at police headquarters

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: UnionLeader.com

A Nashua woman was arrested at the police station Saturday night after telling a cab driver she wasn't going to pay for the ride she had requested to the Gate City, then yelling at police offers when the cab driver drove her to police headquarters instead, according to a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) 3 hr Josette sainvaliere 124
Need an urgent loan asap (Sep '14) May 20 FRANK NELSON 12
Manchester N.H May 14 Renee 1
Loan needed urgently (May '14) May 12 rick campbell 89
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) May 11 Richard Widmark 121,925
News Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 2
Sex women age 18 +44 7827 925226 (Feb '15) Apr 25 Frank 10
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,376 • Total comments across all topics: 281,209,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC