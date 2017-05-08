Police back in neighborhood where wom...

Police back in neighborhood where woman was fatally shot

Police are back investigating in a Manchester, New Hampshire, neighborhood where a woman was fatally shot by a single gunshot while out on a routine stroll in 2015. Sixty-two-year-old Denise Robert was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head on Aug. 30, 2015, while walking her regular route in her North End neighborhood.

