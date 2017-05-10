Police Arrest Duo Who Attacked Officers With Coffee
A man and women who allegedly attacked loss prevention officers with hot coffee and pepper spray in a New Hampshire store have been arrested. Police arrested Lance Holloman, 30, and Melody Williams, 31, both from Boston, in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday.
