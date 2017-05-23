Officials: Six carfentanil OD deaths ...

Officials: Six carfentanil OD deaths in NH this year

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: UnionLeader.com

Seventy-four people so far this year in New Hampshire have died from drug overdoses, six of them because of carfentanil, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need an urgent loan asap (Sep '14) 14 hr Mrs florence zuck... 13
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) 19 hr Macdizzal 128
Manchester N.H May 14 Renee 1
Loan needed urgently (May '14) May 12 rick campbell 89
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) May 11 Richard Widmark 121,923
News Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 2
Sex women age 18 +44 7827 925226 (Feb '15) Apr 25 Frank 10
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,586 • Total comments across all topics: 281,265,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC