Issue 3 of Assignment Magazine launches on May 16
Plus, David Moloney interviews his mentor, Andre Dubus III. Amie Barrodale is the author os You Are Having a Good Time , a collection of highly compressed and charged tales in which the veneer of normality is stripped from the characters' lives to reveal the seething and contradictory desires that fuel them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm...
|Tue
|Xstain Spot Remover
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|Sex women age 18 +44 7827 925226 (Feb '15)
|Apr 25
|Frank
|10
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Apr 24
|Betty Pridgen
|120
|Loan
|Apr 21
|Kathy
|1
|loan required tonight 2015 topix.net (Jan '15)
|Apr 14
|Deborah0720
|35
|[email protected] I am in need of loan... (Jun '15)
|Apr 11
|Jeremy
|10
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC