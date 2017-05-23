Islamic State supporters celebrate Manchester attack online, no official claim
Islamic State supporters celebrated on social media on Tuesday after a blast at a concert venue in the north of England killed at least 19 people, although the militant Islamist group has not formally claimed responsibility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Macdizzal
|128
|Need an urgent loan asap (Sep '14)
|May 20
|FRANK NELSON
|12
|Manchester N.H
|May 14
|Renee
|1
|Loan needed urgently (May '14)
|May 12
|rick campbell
|89
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|May 11
|Richard Widmark
|121,923
|Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|2
|Sex women age 18 +44 7827 925226 (Feb '15)
|Apr 25
|Frank
|10
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC