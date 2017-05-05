Hollis artist hosts Spring Open Studio: - Decisions - " Decisions'

Stephen Previte will hold his annual Spring Open Studio in conjunction with the NH Open Doors statewide touring event on the two consecutive weekends of Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7 and May 13 and 14 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 112 Silver Lake Road. he will be showing a collection of traditional subjects, which he is well known for, along with an exciting new collection of urban/industrial paintings on paper.

