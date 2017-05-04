Hiker found after 2 days in N.H. wilderness NEW
A New Hampshire hiker who was found in waist-deep snow two days after getting lost in the White Mountain National Forest was in good condition at a hospital, a spokesman said Friday. Rescuers found Randy Willett, 53, of Manchester, on Thursday night in the snowbank on the eastern side of the 5,089-foot Mount Lincoln.
