Harsh winter leads to more rescue missions in the White Mountains, taxing the rescuers
A harsh winter and oftentimes unprepared hikers have kept rescue crews in the White Mountains struggling to answer pleas for help. The number of search-and-rescue missions in the White Mountains, driven by a harsh winter and unprepared hikers, is on pace to surpass last year's total by a big margin, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game officials.
Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm...
