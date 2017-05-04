Executive Council unanimously confirms Cline to State Board of Education NEW

The New Hampshire Executive Council unanimously confirmed Andrew Cline to the state Board of Education on Wednesday, and Gov. Chris Sununu said he would soon ask Cline to serve as board chairman. Cline, the former editorial page editor for the New Hampshire Union Leader , was nominated by Sununu last month after the governor decided not to renominate former chairman Tom Raffio - who has served for the past four years.

