Durhama s new street vendor rules challenged

A New Hampshire bookseller has asked a Strafford County judge to block newly-enacted rules barring street vendors from Durham's downtown core. The Book Cellar, which has bought used textbooks from University of New Hampshire students twice a year since 2012, argues the new limits are too broadly applied.

