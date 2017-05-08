CTC funding to be spread out

CTC funding to be spread out

Monday Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

Rochester's technical center upgrades received support from a key New Hampshire Senate committee Friday, although it appears senators will have to split the project's $12 million state bond over four years in order to finance it. State Senate Capital Budget Committee Chairman Lou D'Allesandro, D-Manchester, said that even though there is “surely a need” to improve the Richard W. Creteau Technology Center, the request came too late in the budgeting process to squeeze the entire bond under this session's $125.5 million capital budget cap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

