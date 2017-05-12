Christie rejects measure to ban child...

Christie rejects measure to ban child marriage, citing religion

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Religion News Service

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester, N.H., on April 14, 2015. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Dominick Reuter The governor of New Jersey declined to sign a measure into law on Thursday that would have made it the first U.S. state to ban child marriage without exception.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need an urgent loan asap (Sep '14) 15 hr Rex Lenders And ... 11
Manchester N.H Sun Renee 1
Loan needed urgently (May '14) May 12 rick campbell 89
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) May 11 Richard Widmark 121,925
News Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 2
Sex women age 18 +44 7827 925226 (Feb '15) Apr 25 Frank 10
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) Apr 24 Betty Pridgen 120
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,176 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC