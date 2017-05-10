Chinese group to make bid for Stonyfi...

Chinese group to make bid for Stonyfield organic yogurt business

38 min ago

Chinese food and dairy company Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial says it plans to bid for Danone's entire stake in organic yogurt business Stonyfield for about $850 million.

