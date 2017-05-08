Bret Michaels Writes Ode to 11-Year-Old Daughter, 'Jorja Bleu': Listen Here

Bret Michaels might be out on the road with Poison on the band's first tour together in roughly half a decade, but the jaunt hasn't slowed him down one bit in his solo pursuits. The singer-songwriter continues to record and tour year 'round with his own Bret Michaels Band, and he recently cut a new song, "Jorja Bleu" -- written for his 12-year-old daughter of the same name -- which Billboard is premiering exclusively today.

