Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes

The actor-comedian, who grew up in Manchester, N.H., first broke big in the '90s on "Saturday Night Live," when "The Hanukhah Song" - his irreverent paean to the Jewish holiday - made him a star. He went on to star in and produce a mindboggling slate of comedies, many of which were sophomoric at best, embarrassing at worst.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.