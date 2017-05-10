ACLU sues N.H. over moderators tossing absentee ballots with mismatched signatures NEW

Three voters whose absentee ballots were rejected after town moderators decided their signatures did not match those on file are part of a lawsuit that says such action is unconstitutional and should be changed, partly because it unfairly affects people with handwriting-related disabilities. "There is a high risk of error to the signature-mismatch process ... especially where that process doesn't provide any opportunity to be heard, any notice, or a right to appeal," said Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, which filed the lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Concord.

