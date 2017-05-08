4 in Diocese of Manchester receive papal honors
Pope Francis has honored four people in recognition of their service to the church in the Diocese of Manchester, New Hampshire. Bishop Peter Libasci says the Pontifical Order of Pope St. Sylvester, which honors Catholic lay people actively involved in the church, has been awarded to Guy and Constance Chapdelaine.
