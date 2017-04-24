Three N.H. drug deaths linked to elephant tranquilizer carfentanil NEW
New Hampshire state officials have confirmed the first deaths in the state from carfentanil - the most potent form of the synthetic opioid fentanyl. Carfentanil is commonly used as elephant tranquilizer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex women age 18 +44 7827 925226 (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Frank
|10
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Apr 24
|Betty Pridgen
|120
|Loan
|Apr 21
|Kathy
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 16
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
|loan required tonight 2015 topix.net (Jan '15)
|Apr 14
|Deborah0720
|35
|[email protected] I am in need of loan... (Jun '15)
|Apr 11
|Jeremy
|10
|Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ...
|Apr 10
|LiamPlanter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC