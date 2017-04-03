The Long, New Hampshire Matchup May B...

The Long, New Hampshire Matchup May Be Over

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: National Journal

U.S. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter D-N.H., left, talks with her opponent, former Republican U.S. Rep. Frank Guinta, following her sixth and final debate hosted by WMUR, the New Hampshire Union Leader, The New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. Monday Oct. 27, 2014. The campaign announcement Wednesday by Eddie Edwards , a former South Hampton police chief, in New Hampshire's 1st District gives Republicans a legitimate candidate who now has plenty of time to raise money before the election year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Desperate need of a loan today Apr 2 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 2
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) Mar 29 kevin 114
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Manchester Mar 28 VictorOrians 1
News Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ... Mar 27 33Streeter 1
Loan needed urgently (May '14) Mar 23 SAN ISIDRO LOAN C... 87
Need an urgent loan asap (Sep '14) Mar 21 Daming Webb 8
Manchester TSA Screener Fired (Jul '06) Mar 17 Nicoli 12
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,966 • Total comments across all topics: 280,110,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC