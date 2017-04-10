Spokesman says explanation for Trinity High teacher's departure coming soon
William Sheehan remains listed on the school website as a mathematics teacher. But sometime last month, the Trinity alum and popular teacher stopped his normal duties and left the school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Apr 11
|Roseann Elderd
|116
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 11
|mohel klavan
|121,925
|[email protected] I am in need of loan... (Jun '15)
|Apr 11
|Jeremy
|10
|Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ...
|Apr 10
|LiamPlanter
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Apr 10
|Amanda oakham
|9
|do you need a loan today asap? (Dec '13)
|Apr 10
|Amanda oakham
|19
|Loan needed urgently (May '14)
|Apr 10
|grace gunther
|88
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC