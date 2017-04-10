Pouting Democrats

To the Editor: Having allowed their selected leadership "geniuses" lead them to a total and embarrassing defeat in the 2016 election, in the House, the Senate, the Oval Office, and hundreds of state offices, the Democrat lemmings opt to now pout for the next four to eight years through obstructing, filibustering, name-calling, and blaming anyone ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.