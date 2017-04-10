Poison - Fan-Filmed Footage Of Manchester, New Hampshire Performance [News]
Poison's original lineup - Bret Michaels, Bobby Dall, Rikki Rockett and C.C. DeVille - started their North American tour with De Leppard on Saturday, April 8th at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.
