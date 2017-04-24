Planning board considers 110-home subdivision in Pembroke NEW

Planning officials in Pembroke are considering a proposed subdivision that would add 110 units of single-family housing over the course of a decade. Once complete, the development, called Pembroke Meadows, would stretch from Broadway to Academy Road, between the Merrimack River and the existing string of houses that line the south side of Route 3. It would require connection to municipal water and sewer systems, and the construction of approximately 10,800 linear feet of new roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.