NH Veterans Notes: Post 2 meat raffle

American Legion Post 2, Sweeney Post, is having a meat raffle, sponsored by SAL, Friday, April 7, at 6 p.m. The band Delivery Boyz will be playing immediately following until 11 p.m. Post 27 Gene Shannon will receive the medals he earned during World War II as a naval aircrew man on April 6 at 7:30 p.m. Staff from the VA will host a seminar and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.