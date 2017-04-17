NH House to hear casino bill Tuesday

NH House to hear casino bill Tuesday

The New Hampshire House will hold a public hearing Tuesday on Senate Bill 242, which would authorize slot machines and table games at two casinos in the state. The House has rejected casino bills 19 times, but came within one vote of passage in 2014, the last time a two-casino bill was proposed.

