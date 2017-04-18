N.H. Senate to consider bill that wou...

N.H. Senate to consider bill that would deregulate some bitcoin transactions NEW

7 hrs ago

Among the geekiest of potential new state laws - one that would exempt some types of bitcoin transactions from oversight by the state banking commission - is about to get its day in the Senate. The bill passed recently out of the Senate Commerce Committee on a 3-2 vote, and is slated to be voted on by the full Senate on Thursday.

