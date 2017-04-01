Manchester, N.H., man arrested in roo...

Manchester, N.H., man arrested in roommate's fatal shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Boston.com

A man was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting and killing his roommate in Manchester, N.H., according to the state attorney general's office and local police. Jordan Gamache, 34, was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Ryan Chafin, 39, multiple times in their home at 534 Douglas St., New Hampshire Attorney General Joseph A. Foster and Manchester Police Chief Enoch F. Willard said in a joint statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Desperate need of a loan today 9 hr SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 2
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) Mar 29 kevin 114
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Manchester Mar 28 VictorOrians 1
News Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ... Mar 27 33Streeter 1
Loan needed urgently (May '14) Mar 23 SAN ISIDRO LOAN C... 87
Need an urgent loan asap (Sep '14) Mar 21 Daming Webb 8
Manchester TSA Screener Fired (Jul '06) Mar 17 Nicoli 12
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,191 • Total comments across all topics: 280,014,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC