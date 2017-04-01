Manchester, N.H., man arrested in roommate's fatal shooting
A man was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting and killing his roommate in Manchester, N.H., according to the state attorney general's office and local police. Jordan Gamache, 34, was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Ryan Chafin, 39, multiple times in their home at 534 Douglas St., New Hampshire Attorney General Joseph A. Foster and Manchester Police Chief Enoch F. Willard said in a joint statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Desperate need of a loan today
|9 hr
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|2
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Mar 29
|kevin
|114
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Manchester
|Mar 28
|VictorOrians
|1
|Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ...
|Mar 27
|33Streeter
|1
|Loan needed urgently (May '14)
|Mar 23
|SAN ISIDRO LOAN C...
|87
|Need an urgent loan asap (Sep '14)
|Mar 21
|Daming Webb
|8
|Manchester TSA Screener Fired (Jul '06)
|Mar 17
|Nicoli
|12
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC