Manchester, N.H., man arrested in roommate's fatal shooting

A man was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting and killing his roommate in Manchester, N.H., according to the state attorney general's office and local police. Jordan Gamache, 34, was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Ryan Chafin, 39, multiple times in their home at 534 Douglas St., New Hampshire Attorney General Joseph A. Foster and Manchester Police Chief Enoch F. Willard said in a joint statement.

