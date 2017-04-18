Letter: Kindergarten matters

I support Senate Bill 191, which would establish the Kindergarten Initiative Development Support Grant Program. The bill is sponsored by, among others, Manchester-area state Sens. Lou D'Allesandro and Donna Soucy, and the late Sen. Scott McGilvray, each of whom have long supported quality education for our children.

