Letter: Kindergarten matters
I support Senate Bill 191, which would establish the Kindergarten Initiative Development Support Grant Program. The bill is sponsored by, among others, Manchester-area state Sens. Lou D'Allesandro and Donna Soucy, and the late Sen. Scott McGilvray, each of whom have long supported quality education for our children.
