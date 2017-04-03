Identity theft fugitive said to have violent tendencies
A man described as having violent tendencies, who was once convicted of aggravated identity theft, is this week's New Hampshire Fugitive of the Week, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service in Concord. Mark Pate, 50, is being sought on a violation of supervised release, according the U.S. Marshals.
