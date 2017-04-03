Identity theft fugitive said to have ...

Identity theft fugitive said to have violent tendencies

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

A man described as having violent tendencies, who was once convicted of aggravated identity theft, is this week's New Hampshire Fugitive of the Week, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service in Concord. Mark Pate, 50, is being sought on a violation of supervised release, according the U.S. Marshals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Desperate need of a loan today Apr 2 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 2
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) Mar 29 kevin 114
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Manchester Mar 28 VictorOrians 1
News Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ... Mar 27 33Streeter 1
Loan needed urgently (May '14) Mar 23 SAN ISIDRO LOAN C... 87
Need an urgent loan asap (Sep '14) Mar 21 Daming Webb 8
Manchester TSA Screener Fired (Jul '06) Mar 17 Nicoli 12
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Hillsborough County was issued at April 05 at 2:48PM EDT

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,021 • Total comments across all topics: 280,078,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC