GOP-backed election bill may complicate voting for homeless

In this April 27, 2017 photo, Jessica Gagnon gestures while her fiance, Thomas Supry, holds their daughters, Ruby, 8 months, and Sophia, 3, at Families in Transition shelter in Manchester, N.H. Advocates for the homeless say a bill to tighten New Hampshire's voting laws could make it harder for people without a fixed address to vote. The Republican-backed bill adds new requirements for anyone who registers within 30 days of an election to prove they live where they claim and plan to stay there.

