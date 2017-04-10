Friendship benches spreading kindness

Friendship benches spreading kindness

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Concord Monitor

During the week of April 3, Acacia Woodley of Tiny Girl, Big Dream from Indialantic, Fla., came up again to help present seven more amazing Friendship Benches that were donated through an exciting extension of Jack Rich's Bow High School Senior Project on positive school culture and climate. The benches that were placed at Bow and Dunbarton Elementary schools last fall have exceeded our expectations of how successful they would be in spreading kindness and friendship throughout both schools, making a very positive impact on students, teachers, staff and administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
loan required tonight 2015 topix.net (Jan '15) Fri Deborah0720 35
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Fri micha mohel 121,926
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) Fri Deborah0720 117
[email protected] I am in need of loan... (Jun '15) Apr 11 Jeremy 10
News Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ... Apr 10 LiamPlanter 2
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Apr 10 Amanda oakham 9
do you need a loan today asap? (Dec '13) Apr 10 Amanda oakham 19
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,440 • Total comments across all topics: 280,324,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC