Friendship benches spreading kindness

During the week of April 3, Acacia Woodley of Tiny Girl, Big Dream from Indialantic, Fla., came up again to help present seven more amazing Friendship Benches that were donated through an exciting extension of Jack Rich's Bow High School Senior Project on positive school culture and climate. The benches that were placed at Bow and Dunbarton Elementary schools last fall have exceeded our expectations of how successful they would be in spreading kindness and friendship throughout both schools, making a very positive impact on students, teachers, staff and administration.

