Former Manchester woman is now world'...

Former Manchester woman is now world's 5th-oldest person

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: UnionLeader.com

A 115-year-old nun living in Rome, but who was born in Manchester, is now the fifth oldest person in the world with the death Saturday of a 117-year-old woman in Italy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 7 hr Ted K of ABC 121,927
loan required tonight 2015 topix.net (Jan '15) Apr 14 Deborah0720 35
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) Apr 14 Deborah0720 117
[email protected] I am in need of loan... (Jun '15) Apr 11 Jeremy 10
News Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ... Apr 10 LiamPlanter 2
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Apr 10 Amanda oakham 9
do you need a loan today asap? (Dec '13) Apr 10 Amanda oakham 19
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,952 • Total comments across all topics: 280,351,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC