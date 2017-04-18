Dracut selectmen welcome new police chief with 5-0 ratification vote
The Board of Selectmen Tuesday night unanimously ratified Town Manager Jim Duggan's selection of Peter Bartlett as the town's new police chief. "I'm extremely excited to be here tonight before all of you," Bartlett told town officials before the 5-0 ratification vote.
