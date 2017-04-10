Democrat enters race for state Senate District 16 seat NEW

Democrat enters race for state Senate...

Democrat enters race for state Senate District 16 seat

Democrat Jim Normand, an attorney, announced Monday he is running for the Senate District 16 seat made vacant by the recent death of Democrat Scott McGilvray. Republican David Boutin, who previously held the seat, and Libertarian Joe Lachance have also announced campaigns.

