Def Leppard, Poison and Tesla Kick Off Summer Tour: Video, Set Lists
Def Leppard , Poison and Tesla have started their 2017 summer tour, which marked its first date April 8 at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H. As previously reported , this year's trek is scheduled to continue through late June, with Def Leppard appearing at all 38 tour stops, including four festival shows and four solo dates. Poison is set to join them at the other 30 dates, marking the first time the band's four original members have played onstage together in over five years.
