Concord sees steep rise in drug overd...

Concord sees steep rise in drug overdoses as carfentanil emerges in N.H. NEW

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

Then, at the beginning of 2017, they noticed a significant increase, which they attributed to fentanyl, a synthetic drug up to 100 times as strong as morphine. Fentanyl was deemed responsible for more than two-thirds of the state's 478 drug deaths in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sex women age 18 +44 7827 925226 (Feb '15) Tue Frank 10
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) Apr 24 Betty Pridgen 120
Loan Apr 21 Kathy 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 16 Ted K of ABC 121,927
loan required tonight 2015 topix.net (Jan '15) Apr 14 Deborah0720 35
[email protected] I am in need of loan... (Jun '15) Apr 11 Jeremy 10
News Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ... Apr 10 LiamPlanter 2
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,784 • Total comments across all topics: 280,592,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC