Amber Alert leads to safe return of N.H. boy

A 2-year-old boy in state custody was snatched by his mother during a supervised visit at a New Hampshire mall when a DCYF employee looked down at her phone, authorities say. The alleged parental kidnapping at the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester, N.H., triggered an interstate Amber Alert that ended hours later in Tewksbury where cops conducting a drug surveillance operation spotted the woman's Chrysler Town & County minivan in a nearby parking lot, police said.

