Advice for graduating high school sen...

Advice for graduating high school seniors: Don't romanticize college

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events April 1st is the day that graduating high school seniors who have been accepted to college and who have a choice to make are supposed to commit to a school. For those students who think their life depends on the choice they make, here is some advice from a college admission counselor who has worked for years helping students apply to and choose colleges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sex women age 18 +44 7827 925226 (Feb '15) Tue Frank 10
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) Apr 24 Betty Pridgen 120
Loan Apr 21 Kathy 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 16 Ted K of ABC 121,927
loan required tonight 2015 topix.net (Jan '15) Apr 14 Deborah0720 35
[email protected] I am in need of loan... (Jun '15) Apr 11 Jeremy 10
News Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ... Apr 10 LiamPlanter 2
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,848 • Total comments across all topics: 280,591,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC