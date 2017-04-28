2-year-old N.H. boy taken from mall found safe in Tewksbury after Amber Alert
A 2-year-old boy kidnapped from a Manchester, N.H. mall Friday was found safe about three hours later in Tewksbury, and his parents were arrested, police said. Authorities in the Granite State said the child and his mother, Erika Wallace, 26, of Raymond, N.H., were having a supervised visit at the Mall of New Hampshire when the state social worker overseeing the pair lost sight of them around 3:45 p.m. Manchester police said in a statement that "the DCYF employee looked down at her phone and when she looked up the mother and child were gone."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Thu
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|Sex women age 18 +44 7827 925226 (Feb '15)
|Apr 25
|Frank
|10
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Apr 24
|Betty Pridgen
|120
|Loan
|Apr 21
|Kathy
|1
|loan required tonight 2015 topix.net (Jan '15)
|Apr 14
|Deborah0720
|35
|[email protected] I am in need of loan... (Jun '15)
|Apr 11
|Jeremy
|10
|Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ...
|Apr 10
|LiamPlanter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC