2-year-old N.H. boy taken from mall found safe in Tewksbury after Amber Alert

A 2-year-old boy kidnapped from a Manchester, N.H. mall Friday was found safe about three hours later in Tewksbury, and his parents were arrested, police said. Authorities in the Granite State said the child and his mother, Erika Wallace, 26, of Raymond, N.H., were having a supervised visit at the Mall of New Hampshire when the state social worker overseeing the pair lost sight of them around 3:45 p.m. Manchester police said in a statement that "the DCYF employee looked down at her phone and when she looked up the mother and child were gone."

