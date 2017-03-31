Youth ballet brings - Sleeping Beauty' to Palace Theatre

Courtesy photo by AnnMarie Lidman Photography "Sleeping Beauty," portrayed by Kaitlin Griffin of Amherst, right, and The Lilac Fairy, portrayed by Teresina O'Hare, of Merrimack. MANCHESTER - Will the beautiful Aurora prick her finger on a spindle and be cursed to sleep for a hundred years? Will a handsome prince find this sleeping beauty and awaken her from her slumber? Will good triumph over evil? Join Southern N.H. Youth Ballet as they bring the enchanting tale of will be performed at the historic Palace Theatre in downtown Manchester in two matinee performances only, Sunday, April 2, at 1 and 4 p.m. this delightful ballet is set to the music of Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the original composer of this fairy tale classic.

