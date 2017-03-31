Youth ballet brings - Sleeping Beauty' to Palace Theatre
Courtesy photo by AnnMarie Lidman Photography "Sleeping Beauty," portrayed by Kaitlin Griffin of Amherst, right, and The Lilac Fairy, portrayed by Teresina O'Hare, of Merrimack. MANCHESTER - Will the beautiful Aurora prick her finger on a spindle and be cursed to sleep for a hundred years? Will a handsome prince find this sleeping beauty and awaken her from her slumber? Will good triumph over evil? Join Southern N.H. Youth Ballet as they bring the enchanting tale of will be performed at the historic Palace Theatre in downtown Manchester in two matinee performances only, Sunday, April 2, at 1 and 4 p.m. this delightful ballet is set to the music of Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the original composer of this fairy tale classic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc..
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Desperate need of a loan today
|9 hr
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|2
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Mar 29
|kevin
|114
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Manchester
|Mar 28
|VictorOrians
|1
|Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ...
|Mar 27
|33Streeter
|1
|Loan needed urgently (May '14)
|Mar 23
|SAN ISIDRO LOAN C...
|87
|Need an urgent loan asap (Sep '14)
|Mar 21
|Daming Webb
|8
|Manchester TSA Screener Fired (Jul '06)
|Mar 17
|Nicoli
|12
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC