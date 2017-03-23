Weigh in on town mitigation plans

A panel discussion on fake news, tweets and facts in our democracy will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Hopkinton Town Library, 61 Houston Drive. Panelists will include John Greabe, professor of law; Ralph Jiminez, opinion editor, Concord Monitor ; Dan Barrick, news director, NHPR and John Gfroerer, filmmaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.