Trump vs. Elizabeth Warren? 'A Dream Come True'
President Donald Trump said Saturday that running against Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren "would be a dream come true" and that she proved to be a "bad" surrogate for Hillary Clinton. "I watched that last couple weeks [of the campaign], where she was getting up with that craziness and anger," he said.
