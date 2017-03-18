Trump vs. Elizabeth Warren? 'A Dream ...

Trump vs. Elizabeth Warren? 'A Dream Come True'

President Donald Trump said Saturday that running against Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren "would be a dream come true" and that she proved to be a "bad" surrogate for Hillary Clinton. "I watched that last couple weeks [of the campaign], where she was getting up with that craziness and anger," he said.

