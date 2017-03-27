Trooper: Man drove 136 mph on I-84 wi...

Trooper: Man drove 136 mph on I-84 with no lights on

A New Hampshire man was clocked going 136 mph on I-84 late Monday night, State Police say. The 21-year-old driver was first spotted near Exit 62 in Manchester and was finally stopped - 17 miles away - at a rest area in Willington, not far from the Massachusetts.

