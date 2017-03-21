Sununu nominates Nixon Peabody Partner Gordon MacDonald as Attorney General NEW
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday he will nominate Manchester attorney Gordon MacDonald as the state's next Attorney General. MacDonald is a partner at Nixon Peabody, where he is a member of the commercial litigation group and has sometimes represented clients opposing the state.
